Robin Rocks Madeira Beach Cardio Drum Classes

Robin Payton’s neither an ordinary drum teacher, nor is she an ordinary cardio coach. Rather, she teaches cardio drumming, a sport combining the high-intensity workouts of cardio and the rhythm of drumming.

Three years ago Payton’s friend invited her to a cardio drumming class and her devotion to the sport transpired. Now, Payton teaches cardio drumming classes three times a week (Monday and Wednesday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 9 a.m.) at the Madeira Beach Recreation Center. And, due to popularity and demand – Payton mentioned the Madeira Beach Cardio Drumming Facebook page reached 9000 views recently – the club wants to teach more classes.

Classes cost $7 for a sweat-filled hour of drumming on a yoga ball to “positive, heavy, fun music.” Payton teaches with two other coaches and some helpers to ensure the best experience for each class member.

Sessions welcome all ages. Payton mentioned that classes welcome people with mobility issues, concerns, and injuries, as the classes can adapt to every participant.

Not only is the class a way to increase circulation and improve drumming skills, the classes burn calories. According to Payton, students burn between 600 and 700 calories per class by “dancing to good songs around positive people.”

“If you want to try something new, it’s always good to switch up a workout routine, and it’s just great to be around like-minded people – and we have a lot of fun,” Payton said.

Each class drums along to 15 songs, and Payton splits them into blocks of three songs, with a respite between sets. According to Payton, some staple songs get more attention than others. For example, since Robin is her namesake, Payton teaches “Rockin’ Robin” frequently. Other favorites include “Can’t Stop the Feeling”, “Shake it Off”, and “This is Me”.

“We’re just having a ball, and we’re just here to help people exercise, and have fun, and feel good about themselves.” Payton mentioned the end-goal of the group class is “all about finding a great way to get healthy and support one another.”