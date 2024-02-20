Robots Serve You at The Corner Café in Gulfport

A long-time Gulfport restaurant — one that closed abruptly in 2022 — has a new kitchen, new name, and new robots. Yes, robots. The Corner Café, previously known as the Gulfport Family Restaurant, looks all new inside.

Owner and Head Chef Sal Ibraimi updated the restaurant, giving it a new classy vibe with a family restaurant feel.

The Corner Café

For the past 40 years, Sal worked in the restaurant business. Sal and his wife, Lumnije Ibraimi, will be the restaurant’s chefs. He plans to decorate the plates with edible flowers, homemade sauces, and various toppings.

“No plate will go out without any decorations,” said Sal.

The menu currently offers breakfast and lunch items. Sal hopes to expand with dinner options in the future. Some breakfast dishes include pancakes, french toast, waffles, steak and gravy. The lunch items include sandwiches, burgers, wraps, and salads.

The Corner Cafe in Gulfport Has Robots

Like any other restaurant, The Corner Café has servers to take care of the customers. However, Sal has two robots joining the team — as food runners. He named the two after his granddaughters, Angie and Annie.

The “server-bots” have two tray shelves to hold the meals. Staff places meals on the shelves, then select the table on the bot’s touch screen. The bots will roll to the food’s destination. They can also play the “Happy Birthday” song for celebrations.

Grand Opening: Coming Soon

Sal bought the restaurant in July 2023. According to Sal, all the permits were out of date. He officially received approval from the City to open Jan. 19. But he chose to wait so he can make a few finishing touches.

“When I open, I want to be ready,” Sal said. “I want people to have a great breakfast and a good lunch.”

Sal plans to officially open the first week of March. He hopes to host an official grand opening at the end of February.

The Corner Café, 2025 49th St. S., Gulfport. 727-321-2628.

