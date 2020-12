Rosie and her sister, Kara, were found wandering the streets. They’re a bonded pair who would love a home together. They are happy, bouncy and guaranteed to make you laugh. Rosie is the more independent of the two; Kara tends to watch her for what to do next. Just under 30 pounds, they are housetrained, crate-trained and enjoy the company of other dogs.

Friends of Strays is at 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Email Info@friendsofstrays.org or call 727-522-6566.