Elsy may seem shy and retiring, but her inner child comes out the minute she sees a toy! One squeak, and this girl is all smiles. Elsy is a 9-year-old, 43-pound cattle dog mix. Meet this sweet girl at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. She would prefer a home with no small children. All pets are vetted, vaccinated, microchipped and spayed/neutered before adoption.

