For some of us, a 5k run is hard enough. For the brave, running three-point-one miles on hard-packed sand while wearing Halloween costumes is a challenge to be met with spooky season enthusiasm.

The Treasure Island and Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce has its first-ever annual Halloween Hustle 5K at 9 a.m., Oct. 29 behind Treasure Island’s Bilmar Beach Resort. At 8:30 a.m., the Halloween Hustle Kids Dash will take off, and children will run for half of a mile down the sand.

It’s all in good fun, and all for a good cause, says TIMB President Barry Rubin.

“I’m very excited about the Halloween Hustle, and I’m very happy to say it will provide resources to our environmental groups,” Rubin said.

Funds will pour into the chamber’s Beaches Environmental Action Committee, but the number one benefactor is Seaside Seabird Sanctuary on Indian Shores.

Participants, whether they’re running or not, are welcome to wear spooky, fun costumes to celebrate Halloween. For those not partaking in the 5K, the afterparty will happen at Bilmar Beach Resort, along with live music and drink specials.

Sign up for the race online.