“I’ve been skateboarding for one year.” –15-year-old Reid Giargente, as he completes his fifth perfect trick in a row on the ramps behind the Gulfport Rec Center

“I’ve been making beer for 11 or 12 years. I like the title ‘Head Brewer’ because ‘Brewmaster’ assumes I know everything. “ –Jason Toft, the head brewer for Gulfport Brewery

“I’ve been playing bagpipes for 25 years.” –Fred Donnelly playing “Scotland the Brave” in the parking lot, signaling the official start to the Town Shores Thursday Happy Hour

“I’ve been in and around golf my whole life. I did have Jack Nicklaus sign a scorecard at the 1987 PGA Championship, but I gave it to my brother who was having brain surgery and a big fan of Jack.” –Roy Parker, former Vice President of the National Golf Foundation showing this writer his golf memorabilia collection

“How fast did you run that 5k?” –Don Ardell, Gulfport’s seven-time world triathlon champion, asking this writer about his performance in a miniscule 3.1-mile race

“I didn’t realize that Gulfport was the fashion hub of Florida.” –Justin Grindstaff after meeting a lady wearing a one-of-a-kind eclectic dress made out of cool t-shirts

“Lots of people don’t know that everyone in Gulfport can vote for town council candidates in every ward, not just the ones you live in.” –one of the candidates running for Gulfport City Council

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He lives here, but has taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Here’s last week’s According to Gulfport.