Running Lexus Stolen in Gulfport

A man left his Lexus sedan running with the keys ignition while visiting his father’s house in Gulfport earlier this month.

“When he came back out, he saw the vehicle traveling north on 54th Street South,” the Gulfport Police Department said.

The Sept. 2 theft is the latest in a series of cars stolen in Gulfport when residents or visitors have left their keys in the car and some instances left their vehicles running and unattended.

GPD said the case is being investigated with a potential suspect. The incident occurred near 54th Street South and 14th Avenue South.

Police implore residents and visitors to keep their cars looked and secure and do not leave the keys or valuables inside vehicles.