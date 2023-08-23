Safe Boating 101 With Gulfport USCG Auxiliary

Did you know that the waters of Tampa Bay and Pinellas County rank number two in boating accidents in the state of Florida? This is second only to the Miami area. Not exactly something to brag about.

“That’s why we put so much emphasis on boater safety,” says Vice Commander Howard Bush of the USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 7-16 in Gulfport. This is an all-volunteer group.

USCG and USCG Auxiliary Exercises in Boating Safety

The crews of both the USCG and the Auxiliary work together on training exercises for emergency rescue and safety.

“A typical safety training exercise involves the USCG Auxiliary vessel getting out there with the regular USCG vessels to drill on things like side-by-side tows and long tows,” says Bush.

They also take part in mock medical emergencies and emergency drops from C-130s.

“Recently, we participated in a rescue training exercise whereby the USCG had to figure out where we were out in the Gulf to rescue us,” Bush said.

The exercise involved no use of GPS devices. It took the USCG less than 20 minutes to find the boat in distress and rescue the parties aboard.



“This is what we do,” Bush says.

Take a Boating Safety Course

Many people think they don’t need a course on boating.

“I have been a boat owner for a few years now; why would I need a course?” Josh Baker, St. Pete Beach resident says.

“Everyone can use a boating safety course because you need to know what to do when wind, water and weather conditions suddenly change,” Bush says. “What if your captain becomes injured or sick?”

The average boater may not be prepared for emergency conditions or even simply a common nautical occurrence. If you don’t understand what a bell or a buoy tells you as a boat operator, you may be in trouble. And what about charts and obstacles in the water?

Gulfport USCG Auxiliary Offers Two Courses

“We try to offer at least two courses a month at the USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 7-16,” said Bush.

There is a free course that runs for an hour-and-a-half. This course is called “Suddenly in Command” and highlights what you may need to know if your captain is unavailable to pilot your vessel.

“We teach basic needs for first aid, emergency measures, basic navigation, charts, and safety,” Bush says.

Recreational Boating Safety Course

The second course available to the public is Recreational Boating Safety. This is a $40 course similar to the Power Squadron course that certifies every passing participant as a safe and educated boater.

At the completion of the Recreational Boating Safety course, you receive a certificate and card from the State of Florida. You are then Florida Certified in Boating Safety, which also can mean discounted insurance premiums. It also gives you an advantage when you are boarded for inspection by the Coast Guard.

Register for a Boating Safety Course

“The best thing about the Recreational Boating Safety course is that you leave this day-long session with more confidence in your ability to navigate your boat safely. You also have the self-assurance that you can keep all your passengers safe,” Bush says.

The Recreational Boating Safety course is on the second Saturday of every month at the USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 7-16 building at 3120 Miriam St. S. in Gulfport. It runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a break for lunch. All Florida residents are welcome. For information or class registration, call Bush at 305-731-3580 or Marty Richardson, FSO Finance and Public Education at 630-674-5352.