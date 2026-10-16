Safety and Privacy Can Coexist: Why Gulfport Uses Flock Cameras

Technology has transformed nearly every aspect of modern life. We communicate, travel, shop, and conduct business differently than we did just a few decades ago. Public safety has evolved as well. As criminals increasingly use technology to commit crimes and move quickly across jurisdictions, law enforcement agencies must have access to modern tools that help protect the communities they serve.

One of those tools is Automated License Plate Recognition technology, commonly known as ALPR or License Plate Readers (LPRs). The City of Gulfport uses a system provided by Flock Safety. Like any law enforcement technology, ALPR raises legitimate questions about privacy, oversight, and accountability. Those questions deserve clear and honest answers.

The Gulfport Police Department welcomes that conversation because public trust is essential. Strong policies, auditing requirements, transparency, and accountability measures are necessary to ensure this technology is used appropriately while preserving its public safety benefits.

Most importantly, the City maintains control over its own system and data. Our ALPR data is automatically deleted after 30 days, and we determine who has access to the system and under what circumstances that access is granted.

Unfortunately, at the Sept. 15 City Council meeting, our City Council voted 3-2 to remove funding for our Flock program from the budget. Some misinformation is circulating about the Flock program.

What ALPR Actually Does

A common misconception is that ALPR technology continuously tracks people or records video of everyone’s movements. It does not. ALPR cameras capture still images of passing vehicles and their publicly displayed license plates, along with the date, time, and location of the observation. The technology identifies vehicles, not people, and it cannot determine who is driving or riding in a vehicle. It simply captures a snapshot of a vehicle at a specific moment in time.

When a stolen vehicle, or one associated with a missing person, wanted subject, or criminal investigation, passes a camera, the system may alert officers. That alert is not proof of criminal activity, probable cause, or evidence of guilt. It is merely an investigative tool and must be independently verified before taking any enforcement action.

Used properly, ALPR helps investigators develop leads faster, recover stolen vehicles, locate missing persons, identify suspects, and connect crimes across city and county boundaries. For more than two decades, law enforcement agencies nationwide have relied on this technology as an investigative tool.

Addressing Common Concerns

Some critics argue that ALPR technology leads to more traffic stops. In practice, it often does the opposite. Instead of relying on broad descriptions such as “a white pickup truck” or “a dark-colored sedan,” officers can focus on a specific vehicle connected to a legitimate investigation. Greater accuracy means fewer stops of uninvolved drivers whose vehicles merely resemble one linked to criminal activity.

Another concern is that ALPR technology operates without oversight. Responsible use requires strict controls governing who may access the system, when searches may be conducted, and how activity is audited. Accountability measures exist precisely to prevent misuse while ensuring the technology serves legitimate public safety purposes.

Why Information Sharing Matters

Crime does not stop at city limits. Neither do stolen vehicles, violent offenders, missing persons, or human trafficking investigations. Responsible information sharing between law enforcement agencies can provide critical leads that help solve cases and protect the public.

At the same time, sharing must be limited and subject to oversight. The Gulfport Police Department does not share its ALPR data nationwide, does not share with federal agencies, and does not have access to national or federal ALPR databases. Our system supports local public safety needs while maintaining appropriate safeguards.

Commitment to Privacy and Accountability

The Gulfport Police Department recognizes that any technology law enforcement uses must be accompanied by strong safeguards and clear rules. ALPR is not meant to monitor law-abiding residents. It helps investigators recover stolen vehicles, locate missing persons, identify dangerous offenders, and develop leads in criminal investigations.

Like any law enforcement tool, ALPR is most effective when paired with transparency, auditing, verification, and responsible oversight. Privacy protections and public safety are not mutually exclusive. With the right safeguards, communities can benefit from both.

The Bottom Line

Gulfport residents expect their police department to use available resources responsibly, effectively, and within constitutional limits. ALPR technology does not replace police work or make decisions for officers. It simply provides leads that officers must verify through traditional investigative methods.

Some residents have expressed concerns that ALPR technology violates Fourth Amendment protections. Courts have consistently recognized that license plates displayed on public roadways are visible to anyone who observes them, and ALPR systems record those same public observations at specific times and locations. The technology does not intrude on a reasonable expectation of privacy where none otherwise exists.

Our commitment remains unchanged: to protect public safety, respect individual rights, and maintain the trust of the community we serve. We will continue to use modern tools responsibly, transparently, and in a manner consistent with both the law and the values of our community.

Mary Farrand has been Gulfport’s police chief since June 2025 and has worked for the Gulfport Police Department since 2001. The views expressed here do not necessarily reflect those of The Gabber Newspaper’s staff, owners, or advertisers.

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