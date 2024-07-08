Sam Bathon: EMS All-Star

HCA wants to give credit where it’s due, and the organization says that, in Pinellas, it actively strives to honor the first responders. On June 28, the HCA Florida Pinellas Market named Sam Bathon from the St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue the newest EMS All-Star.

“Sam Bathon’s dedication to the Pinellas County EMS system and St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue is truly commendable,” said Adam Poirrier, St. Pete Beach’s deputy fire chief.

What Is an EMS All-Star?

Each quarter, the HCA Florida Pinellas Market’s EMS All-Star program recognizes emergency medical services (EMS) professionals “who go above and beyond to serve their community,” according to a recent press release.

Recipients of this title are members from fire rescue, EMS, and Sunstar in the area. The HCA Florida Pinellas Market consists of four HCA hospitals in the county: HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Largo Hospital, Pasadena Hospital, and St. Petersburg Hospital.

Want More Beach News?

For more beach news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.

EMS All-Star Sam Bathon

The HCA Florida Pinellas Market recalled an incident earlier this year where Bathon showed true EMS All-Star dedication.

On March 6, Bathon displayed great leadership as the lead Paramedic in response to an incident regarding an electrocuted patient. His guidance helped his fire rescue crew ensure the patient receives effective and proper treatment.

Not long after, he earned a Certificate of Commendation from the Pinellas County Medical Director.

This EMS All-Star title celebrates Bathon’s individual achievement and his inspiring confidence. Along with that, this highlights the crew’s commitment to efficiently helping community members in need of emergency medical services.

“His contributions significantly enhance our ability to provide top-notch emergency medical services to our community,” said Poirrier.

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. And sign up for text alerts to get real-time guidance and prep advice when there’s a named storm heading our way. Also, check out our downtown Gulfport and beach web cams.