Same Lexus Stolen Twice From Same Gulfport Street

Car thieves have stolen the same car in Gulfport from the same street twice this month, according to Gulfport police.

Someone stole a 2018 Lexus ES350 Dec. 6 near 54th Street South and 14th Avenue South after the car’s owner left keys and a purse in the vehicle while she ran inside the house, according to Gulfport Police.

The Lexus was recovered and returned to the owner.

But car thieves kept the key fob and the owner had not yet gotten the electronic devices reprogrammed, according to police.

The same luxury sedan was stolen from the same location on Dec. 12. It was recovered the next day, police said.

Florida — including Pinellas County — has a high car theft rate. Some of those stolen cars are used for short periods of times by car thieves and then are recovered by police.

No arrests have been made in either case.