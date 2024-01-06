Sanda, the Sandbag Snowman: Gulfport’s Neighborhood Snowman

Living in Florida and next to Boca Ciega Bay, flooding occurs more often than not during hurricane season — or on a rainy day.

Although we must transition from the holiday season into the new year, one Gulfport resident created a new holiday friend. Gulfportian Jude Bagatti named this stack of white sandbags wearing green and red winter apparel, Sanda, the Sandbag Snowman.

Bagatti said she wondered what she could do with her leftover sandbags from this year’s hurricanes and storms. After Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Idalia, she spread sandbag sand around random parts of her backyard, or to fill litters areas for her cats to relieve on. After the Dec. 17 storm, she had nowhere to dump the sand to put it to new use.

Sanda, the Sandbag Snowman

That is when the lightbulb above her head lit up.

“The bags were white, perfect to stack (though awkwardly) to create “Sanda, my Sandbag Snowman,” a weird, new Gulfport character,” Bagatti said. “He loiters on the right-of-way on York Street between 11th and 12th Avenues South.”

With a drawn on smiley face and some buttons on his torso, he brings a silly, goofy vibe to the recent holidays.

“Who knows, maybe some of his snowbird relatives may show up around town for the holidays!” Bagatti joked.

Reduce, reuse, and recycle your sandbags in creative ways. Maybe Sanda will make a friend one day.