Sandy Madeira Memories: Growing Up in a Young Town

Seventy-five years ago, residents celebrated the birth of Madeira Beach after casting their votes at Bay Palms Trailer Park on May 5, 1947. Three close friends who lived in Madeira as the community took shape recently shared memories of growing up there.

A Wet and Wild Childhood

Sandy Gustafson moved to Bay Palms with her parents as a young child. She quickly befriended Sandy Luger, whose family also lived there at that time. In June 1949, Luger’s parents built a new home on a sparse, sandy parcel on East Parsley Drive.

The distance separating them across Boca Ciega Bay was no obstacle to their friendship, nor was it to Denny Steele, who lived along East Madeira Avenue. These girls spent a lot of time together at Bay Palms, then one of area’s fanciest trailer parks.

During their childhood, Bay Palms maintained a single telephone in the front office along 150th Avenue. Whenever a resident received a telephone call, someone paged them on a loudspeaker to walk to the office and take their call.

Both Sandys and Denny remember a childhood filled with countless hours roaming the beaches and enjoying the natural beauty that surrounded them. Each used the word “freedom” to describe their formative years. Their “freedom” involved spending time with other kids outside, sweating, and often swatting at mosquitoes, where they measured social media impact by the number of footprints they made in the sand.

As Denny recently recalled, “nobody needed to worry about us back then.” Denny’s sense of adventure did lead to worrying on one occasion, however, when she was about 10 or 11 and started to climb the water tower that once stood near her home and Bay Palms, “just for fun.”

Denny’s father worked as a plumber. She vividly remembered the dredging of Crystal Island in the mid-1950s, recalling how her father spent many hours installing pipes to connect the new homes to the water in the tower she once climbed.

Sandy Luger’s father enjoyed a pastime common long before anyone lived on Madeira. In the late 1800s, tarpon fishing parties camped there. Tarpons springing did not just happen where sponge harvesting and Greek foods later became famous. Tarpon fishing also flourished along the Madeira coast well into the 1950s, and her father participated in many tarpon tournaments.

Sandy Feet, Shoes Not Necessary

None of these girls regularly wore shoes. Sandspurs came with the territory. They walked along the hot asphalt as quickly as possible to reach the sandy shoreline. Although Gulf Boulevard had only two narrow lanes, their chosen pathway was the high-and-dry sand along the Gulf of Mexico, the preferred route to Johns Pass and into the Redingtons.

Denny regularly walked on the dry sand through Redington Beach to get to swim team practice at the Bath Club in North Redington. She also taught swimming. Sometimes, just for fun, she jumped into Boca Ciega Bay and swam more than one-third of a mile from her dock to Sandy Luger’s dock.

Denny remembered when Dave Garroway, popular morning host of NBC’s Today show, did a nationwide broadcast from Treasure Island in 1958. She saw Garroway and his simian sidekick, J. Fred Muggs.

The girls also walked barefoot to the new stores that appeared along Madeira Way in the early 1950s. After the area’s first television station – WSUN, Channel 38 – began broadcasting in 1953, the girls sometimes stood barefoot outside of a Madeira Way appliance store watching shows.

Aside from school, the other time the girls wore their shoes was when they attended youth group or sang in the choir at the Church by the Sea.

Bus Rides across “Bernice’s Bridge”

The girls briefly attended Gulfport Elementary School before enrolling at Gulf Beaches Elementary School, which had just opened in St. Pete Beach, for grades three through six. Much of the current Madeira Beach school campus remained under Boca Ciega Bay during their elementary and junior high years.

They spent a year at Gulfport’s Hamilton Disston School, then Hamilton Disston Junior High, until Tyrone opened. All of them went to Boca Ciega Senior High School.

When they arrived at Bogie in the late 1950s, the campus was only a few years young and much preferred over the older high school inhabited by Green Devils. Bogie had a reputation then that has flooded thoughts for decades: Denny’s first reaction when she learned she would attend Bogie was, “Don’t send me there – that place is a swamp!”

Denny remembered a few times when she felt a little embarrassed riding the school bus to Gulfport. Back then, the original 1926 Welch Causeway was a narrow span, dangerous for a truck or bus to cross if a vehicle approached from the opposite direction.

Denny’s mother, Bernice, took matters into her own hands. She organized other parents to stop incoming traffic while school buses crossed the old bridge. Soon, the span became known to many in Madeira as “Bernice’s bridge.”

The parents’ efforts paid off. The current four-lane bridge that replaced the original span opened almost 60 years ago, in July 1962.

The “Beach Kids” Come of Age

Known as the “Beach Kids” at Bogie, these women shared memories of milkshakes and onion rings at the Cajun Diner. More than 60 years later and long after the Cajun’s demise, they remember Ava the waitress.

They journeyed to Maas Brothers, Webb’s City, and Rutland’s downtown before Tyrone had a mall. Denny remembers riding on a float during the annual Festival of States Parade in St. Petersburg.

After leaving Bogie in 1960, these women entered a fast-changing world. Denny moved with her family to Oregon right after graduating. Now Denny Steele Bruce, she still remembers Seminole when it resembled a “small farm stand” surrounded by citrus groves and pine trees on the way to Largo.

Sandy Gustafson – now Sandy Holloway – recalls the December 1962 freeze that killed so many of those trees, as well as the sound of chainsaws as crews lowered most of the pines from Johns Pass into Redington. After that, the “beach looked naked.”

Holloway moved to Seminole. She served as president of the Seminole Historical Society and continues to volunteer at the Seminole Historical Museum, telling youngsters about the time when Seminole resembled the “small farm stand” mentioned by Denny.

Sandy Luger – now Sandy Rowzie – still owns the home in Madeira Beach that her family moved into 73 years ago. She remains a strong advocate for preserving the history of the place where all three of them grew up.

More than 70 years later, their Madeira memories remain strong.