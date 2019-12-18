Santa and His Helpers Out on the Town

Getting into the holiday spirit on Saturday, December 14 near the Historic Casino along the shore of Boca Ciega Bay were a group of six Gulfportians dressed in their best finery. Pictured from left are Keith Gerwer, a.k.a. Santa, holding Trudy who is Mrs. Santa’s helper; Tom Feckner, Santa’s helper, holding Ginger who is dressed as an apprentice reindeer; David Denmark, grandson to the Gerwers; and Cindy Gerwer, dressed as Mrs. Santa Claus. David was wearing a “Mommy’s Little Gingerbread Man shirt,” said Cindy.