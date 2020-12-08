Santa Claus Comes to Town

by

A man dressed as Santa in an ATV waving
Gulfport’s finest first responders – the Gulfport Police Department and Gulfport Fire Rescue – took great care with a very special visitor Monday, December 7. City employees escorted Santa through town on the Fire Rescue Emergency Response cart. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.

At 6 p.m., they escorted Santa parade-style through Gulfport’s four wards after getting special instructions from Mrs. Claus: social distancing required. 

“For almost 100 years, Gulfport has hosted the annual tree lighting on the first Monday of December,” Mayor Sam Henderson said as he stood in Clymer Park near the cedar tree that stands in as the city’s Christmas tree each year. “This tree stands as a beacon of light in community as we gather to celebrate a season of joy.”

While this year’s event was, like all others, a little different, the spirit remained. 

“Traditions such as this connect us – to each other, to our communities, to our loved ones, wherever they may be. These moments also encourage a sense of community,” said Henderson during the tree-lighting ceremony. “We wish you happy holidays, Gulfport, to you and yours, wherever they might be.” 

The City of Gulfport will broadcast the lighting every evening until December 23 at 8 p.m. on GTV-640, Spectrum Cable Channel 640. View it at any time on YouTube page, youtu.be/-cx0McG19vs. 

A mand and a child standing outside next to a holiday tree
Justin Shea, Gulfport’s Cultural Facilities Events Supervisor, and daughter Melody Shea, 8, were front and center at the Casino for Santa’s parade through Gulfport. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.
A family standing outside an outdoor lighted holiday tree
Ending the year with some holiday cheer, the Cataldo family and friends gathered at Clymer Park December 7. “We miss the annual celebration,” said resident Dennis Cataldo. “But we hope everyone stays safe this holiday season and remembers what Christmas is really about.” Photo by Laura Mulrooney.

 

by Laura Mulrooney

