Santa Claus Comes to Town

Gulfport’s finest first responders – the Gulfport Police Department and Gulfport Fire Rescue – took great care with a very special visitor Monday, December 7.

At 6 p.m., they escorted Santa parade-style through Gulfport’s four wards after getting special instructions from Mrs. Claus: social distancing required.

“For almost 100 years, Gulfport has hosted the annual tree lighting on the first Monday of December,” Mayor Sam Henderson said as he stood in Clymer Park near the cedar tree that stands in as the city’s Christmas tree each year. “This tree stands as a beacon of light in community as we gather to celebrate a season of joy.”

While this year’s event was, like all others, a little different, the spirit remained.

“Traditions such as this connect us – to each other, to our communities, to our loved ones, wherever they may be. These moments also encourage a sense of community,” said Henderson during the tree-lighting ceremony. “We wish you happy holidays, Gulfport, to you and yours, wherever they might be.”

The City of Gulfport will broadcast the lighting every evening until December 23 at 8 p.m. on GTV-640, Spectrum Cable Channel 640. View it at any time on YouTube page, youtu.be/-cx0McG19vs.