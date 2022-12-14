Santa Claus is Coming to St. Pete Beach

Get ready for St. Pete Beach’s Santa and Sirens event Dec. 15-16.
For two nights, Santa Claus will visit St. Pete Beach neighborhoods, courtesy of the St. Pete Beach Fire Department. Come outside and say hi to Santa — and your fire department crew.

On Dec. 15 around 6:30 p.m., the fire truck will make its way through these neighborhoods: Bahia Shores, Bella Vista, Boca Ciega Isle, Brightwater, Corey Avenue, Punta Vista, Ron McKenney Park/Egan Park, Sunset Park, Three Palms Point, and Upham Beach.

On Dec. 16 around 6:30 p.m., they will visit these following neighborhoods: Alton Dr., Don CeSar, Don Vista, E. Vina Del Mar Boulevard, Gulf Way/8th Avenue, Hurley Park, Lazarillo Park/Neighborhood, Merry Pier, Pass-A-Grille Beach, Pass-A-Grille Dog Beach, and W. Vina Del Mar Boulevard/N & S Tessier Drive.

More details about Santa and Sirens 2022.

