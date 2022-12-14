Santa Claus is Coming to St. Pete Beach

For two nights, Santa Claus will visit St. Pete Beach neighborhoods, courtesy of the St. Pete Beach Fire Department. Come outside and say hi to Santa — and your fire department crew.

On Dec. 15 around 6:30 p.m., the fire truck will make its way through these neighborhoods: Bahia Shores, Bella Vista, Boca Ciega Isle, Brightwater, Corey Avenue, Punta Vista, Ron McKenney Park/Egan Park, Sunset Park, Three Palms Point, and Upham Beach.

On Dec. 16 around 6:30 p.m., they will visit these following neighborhoods: Alton Dr., Don CeSar, Don Vista, E. Vina Del Mar Boulevard, Gulf Way/8th Avenue, Hurley Park, Lazarillo Park/Neighborhood, Merry Pier, Pass-A-Grille Beach, Pass-A-Grille Dog Beach, and W. Vina Del Mar Boulevard/N & S Tessier Drive.

