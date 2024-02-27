Satirical Misadventures with ‘God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater’

Kurt Vonnegut’s God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater at freeFall Theatre is a socially satirical journey through the misadventures of its main character, Eliot Rosewater, set to music.

The production is based on Vonnegut’s 1965 novel, adapted into a musical in 1979 by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater focuses on the younger Rosewater, son of Senator Rosewater of Indiana. He tries to set to right the social inequities he sees in post-World War II America. He tries to make amends for his part in a tragedy he unwittingly created during his time as a soldier in Germany.

Robert Teasdale captures the essence of Eliot’s complex character, both tortured and yet innocently hopeful, albeit oblivious to the chaos he creates for his family.

His wife Sylvia is a socialite who is emotionally tortured by his PTSD-inspired actions. Hannah Laird plays Sylvia. She delivers some of the most beautiful melodies of the production. Laird and Teasdale deliver a poignant and touching duet in Act II, “Eliot/Sylvia” that draws its sorrow from the euphonic richness of Laird’s voice.

The play opens with the hiring of recent law school grad Norman Mushari, played by real-life law student Cameron Kubly. Kubly currently attends Stetson Law School and is editor-in-chief of the Law Review.

Mushari uses his position to try to carve out a fortune for himself. He uses the Rosewater’s predicament with Eliot’s misguided philanthropy to his advantage. He later locates the lesser-known Rosewater heirs in Rhode Island and hatches his greed-driven plan to usurp Eliot as heir to family fortune.

Act II introduced two delightful characters: Fred (Matthew McGee) and Caroline Rosewater (Sara DelBeato). They sing their peppy song “The Rhode Island Tango,” which added an uptempo to the musical numbers.

We learn early in the production, through Eliot’s last therapy session with his psychiatrist (played by Lulu Picart) that Eliot is haunted by his actions in the war. When he was sent into a supposedly SS-occupied building and instructed to kill, he killed three innocent firefighters.

Subsequently, in his post-war life, after finding out that his maladies are “incurable,” he left his wife in New York. He tours the U.S. in an attempt to make amends. First, he befriends and enriches the lives of a group of volunteer firemen from California, then Texas. The ensemble members James Martin Roberts and Matthew McGee play these men. Later, he becomes the savior of the entire town of Rosewater, Indiana, the humble but dilapidated town of his family’s origins.

Heather Baird plays the town sex worker, Mary Moody. Sara DelBeato portrays the unsophisticated and homely Diana Moon Glampers. She tries to school Sylvia on the importance of midwestern snacks — like Cheese Nips.

Vonnegut fans will recognize the unusual name of Moon Glampers from his 1961 short story Harrison Bergeron. This character was the nation’s Handicapper General. He made sure all citizens were equal by covering up their talents, intelligence, and appearance to level the playing field. Although Vonnegut was known for recycling character names, the literary illusion can serve as a reminder of society’s past attempts to mandate equality.

In addition, Eliot glorifies the career of science-fiction writer, Kilgore Trout (played by Cameron Kubly). He buys all his books and promotes him. This is a nod to Vonnegut’s own patronage of his pet sci-fi writer Theodore Sturgeon.

Matthew McGee played a convincing Senator Rosewater, both in-person and on the six monitors on the set and in the upper areas of each side of audience seating.

The simply, yet symbolically rich set, designed by Tom Hansen, reflects the multi-faceted story. The stage was set in the center, and ran the length of the theater, dividing the audience into two sections, stadium style. On each end of the stage were a cabinet of cubes containing various buildings, representing different locations in the play. One side represented the law firm, which represented the Rosewaters. The other side was for the piano. This is where Music Director Michael Raabe and cellist George Alexander provided accompaniment for the musical numbers.

The main prop was a huge, oblong coffee table with large puzzle-like shapes of the individual states of the U.S. They split into three parts and were sturdy enough for actors to sit on. Actors separated three areas of the country as the setting changed geographically.

God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater, freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Through Mar. 10. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.

