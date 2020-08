Only 1-year old, Snickers was named because she resembles the delicious candy bar. She was returned to SOS recently when her owner passed away. She has beautiful fur and gold eyes, and does well with other cats. Snickers loves to have her head scratched and sleeps on her foster family’s bed.

To meet her in St. Petersburg, call 727-545-1116.

See other animals at saveourstraysinc.com.