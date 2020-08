Cheers to Zinfandel! This 3-month old, laid back kitty plays gently with her foster mom and climbs into her lap for cuddles and naps. The black beauty follows around her feline big brother and hopes to have a loving animal companion in her new home. Zinf is definitely like a sweet, fine wine – and she’ll only get better with age.

Meet Zinfandel in her foster home. Call 727 545-1116 for an appointment or visit saveourstraysinc.com.