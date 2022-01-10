Save These Adoptable Pets at Pet Pal

by

A brown dog wearing a fluffy red collar
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Heidi-Ho, Let’s Play! 

Heidi came to Pet Pal with a little problem, and after vets took look, they decided Heidi would have her best chance at her best life with three legs. This sweet-natured, super-smart shepherd mix pup has bounced back from the surgery; now all she needs for that best life is a new family. She’s nine months young, weighs about 40 pounds, and ready to start 2022 with her new home. Due to her breed, Pet Pal wants her new humans to own their own home.

A brown and white dog
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

The Gospel According to Luke

Play, play, and more play…that’s what Luke preaches! This eight-month, 34-pound, love-and-enthusiasm-filled puppy wants an active household who will study his high-energy gospel with him.

A tabby cat
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Aces High

Take a gamble on Ace, a 5-moth male tabby. He’s definitely the cat you need to get that full house!

All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 1830 61st Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-521-6191; petpalanimalshelter.com.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!