Save These Adoptable Pets at Pet Pal

Heidi-Ho, Let’s Play!

Heidi came to Pet Pal with a little problem, and after vets took look, they decided Heidi would have her best chance at her best life with three legs. This sweet-natured, super-smart shepherd mix pup has bounced back from the surgery; now all she needs for that best life is a new family. She’s nine months young, weighs about 40 pounds, and ready to start 2022 with her new home. Due to her breed, Pet Pal wants her new humans to own their own home.

The Gospel According to Luke

Play, play, and more play…that’s what Luke preaches! This eight-month, 34-pound, love-and-enthusiasm-filled puppy wants an active household who will study his high-energy gospel with him.

Aces High

Take a gamble on Ace, a 5-moth male tabby. He’s definitely the cat you need to get that full house!

All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 1830 61st Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-521-6191; petpalanimalshelter.com.