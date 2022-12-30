Savings to Come for Frequent Toll Users

Local residents who are frequent users of toll roads in and around Pinellas County will see something extra in their wallets in 2023.

State Rep. Linda Chaney reported to Gulfport City Council at its Dec. 20 regular meeting that a 12-month plan was approved at the state level allowing motorists with 35 or more toll transactions per month to do so at half-price. The discount will be credited each month for those customers with transponders on their vehicles.

On Dec. 15, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 6A, establishing the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation. The governor originally proposed the legislation last September and it passed during the legislature’s recent special session, officials said.

The Toll Relief Program began Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2023.

“I promised Floridians that I would find additional ways to provide toll relief for Florida families,” said DeSantis. “With this legislation, we are keeping that promise to help hardworking families keep more money in their pockets. I applaud the Florida Legislature for prioritizing this during the special session.”

Under the Toll Relief Program, drivers who use SunPass or other Florida-based transponders and have 35 or more qualifying toll transactions per month will receive a 50 percent credit to their account. This program is expected to benefit approximately 1.2 million drivers and will save the average commuter nearly $400 in the 2023 calendar year.

“This program provides impactful cost savings to Floridians and directly benefits individuals and families by helping with today’s financial challenges,” said Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez. “This is an essential move forward in giving commuters much-needed relief and I commend Gov. DeSantis, FDOT, and the Florida Legislature for continuing to prioritize Florida families.”

“For many Floridians, tolls are an unavoidable cost of commuting to work five or six days a week,” said Senator Nick DiCeglie. “This bill is a common-sense solution that provides relief at a time when Floridians need it the most. I’m thankful the governor supports this legislation to make tolls more affordable for commuters across the state.”

“FDOT is thrilled to offer the Toll Relief Program to help Floridians with the challenges of rising costs of life,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue. “Customers are at the center of all we do at FDOT, and this program will truly make an immediate impact on the everyday lives of our customers.”

The 2023 Toll Relief Program builds upon the SunPass Savings Program debuted by DeSantis in August, which was expected to provide almost $40 million in savings to those who use Florida’s Turnpike System and FDOT-owned toll facilities. The SunPass Savings Program was approved for six months, but has now sunset as the Toll Relief Program begins.

State officials reported that, since its introduction, the SunPass Savings Program has saved an average of 371,000 commuters more than $13.3 million.





