Say Goodbye to The Club at Treasure Island

On Aug. 14, The Club at Treasure Island shocked its customers with a message about the permanent closing of the business.

Patrons discovered this information after watching a slideshow of photos from pool parties at the club via Meta reels. Kellerman’s Anthem from Dirty Dancing played over the farewell video. Interesting song choice for the post, but OK Gen X.

“Well friends, it’s been reelz [sic]. Thanks to all who came out and made our last day so awesome. The Club at Treasure Island is now permanently closed. It’s been our great pleasure to serve you,” the caption of the post stated.

The day before, Aug. 13, the Club posted a reel with a slideshow of photos. This caption said, “Come join in all the delicious fun!!!” followed by dates and times for musical entertainment for that weekend. The post reminded people it was “newly open to the public,” and tells people to invite their “friends and coworkers and come be a part of all the fun!!!”

However, here we are: The business announced a permanent closing. The Gabber Newspaper attempted to call The Club to see if the phone message would have more information, but the phone rang and didn’t go to voice mail. No one answered.

Business Beat

