Say Hello to the New Gulfport Welcome Center

Say goodbye to the Gulfport Welcome Center on Beach Boulevard. This December, the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce will enter a new era as they relocate the Gulfport Welcome Center to 5317 Gulfport Blvd. S., the former home of Beach House 5317.

Currently, volunteers are helping the Chamber renovate the inside of the new location.

The GMC made this decision to “better serve its growing membership and adapt to the evolving needs of the community.” The press release said the new welcome center “will also introduce an innovative co-working space for its members.”

This new 900-square-foot location is a significant upgrade from the previous 300-square-foot welcome center.

The Start of Something New

With more space comes more opportunities. The GMC said the welcome center will include “shared desk areas, access to printers and copiers, and a dedicated conference room for meetings and presentations.”

The GMC sees this location functioning as a versatile space. In the future, they hope to host mixers and art classes as well as shows for Gulfport’s artists.

“By creating a space for not only our visitors and growing chamber needs, we are adapting to the current needs of our members we serve,” said President and CEO Sarah Laracuente. “This expansion aligns with our commitment to fostering a collaborative environment and supporting the diverse interests of our community.”

Once the chamber completes renovations, they invite everyone to check out the new Gulfport Welcome Center in December. Keep an eye out for updates on the Chamber’s website and on The Gabber Newspaper’s business news page.

Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce’s current location: 3101 Beach Blvd S #1, Gulfport. Tues., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Weds., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Thurs.-Fri., 12-4 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-344-3711, visitgulfportflorida.com

