Disruptive and Unsafe: Sazerac Lounge Concerns

Residents around the intersection of 49th Street South and Gulfport Boulevard South stood up to talk about an issue they’ve had with the bar attached to Gulfport Liquors. Formerly known as Zipperz Bar, Sazerac Lounge opened on Jan. 1.

According to residents, the small bar became a bustling night club, often with a long line to get in. A St. Petersburg resident named Maria spoke about how the, “Noise from the club and the people that hang out outside of it is constant and disruptive.”

She says the worst noise happens from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends, often waking up her entire household. She also claims the manager posted a photograph of an unconscious woman on the pavement outside of the bar. The caption talked about how, “this is what our drinks do.”

The Gabber Newspaper was unable to find this photo.

Sazerac Lounge

Renate Taylor echoed this, agreeing that people in her household are woken up constantly due to the noise.

“There was a girl who was outside of my home after leaving the establishment screaming ‘I’m high as f***!’,” said Taylor. “I’m concerned about safety. Someone already crashed into my fence.”

David Feinbaum, the owner of the car wash next to the bar, said GPD contacted him multiple times about issues with the bar. He said someone must control this issue.

Owner’s Response

Bassam Shahin, the owner of Sazerac Lounge took a moment to explain some of these problems.

“I’ve owned the business for 12 years,” said Shahin. “I’ve never had any troubles since then. Now people are complaining that we’ve finally got the business going.”

Shahin claims the business has three security guards and an off-duty police officer on the premises during their busiest nights.

“If you don’t want us there, just let us know flat out,” said Shahin.

Gulfport resident Karen Love stood up mainly to talk about affordable housing, but decided to add her voice to the mix. While she said she isn’t usually awake to see the issues the residents are talking about, she is awake in the morning to see the aftermath.

“I went by there in the morning and thought there had been a car crash with our garbage trucks,” said Love. “There was garbage all over the street and parking lots.”

The Gabber Newspaper will continue to follow this issue.

