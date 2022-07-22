SC Developer Buys North Redington Beach Doubletree

The the DoubleTree by Hilton on North Redington Beach [17120 Gulf Blvd., North Redington Beach] has new owners. OTO Development, a South Carolina-based development firm, purchased the property this July.

The resort will get a full renovation, according to OTO Development director of Public Relations & Corporate Communications, Diane Jackson.

“We’re going to refresh all the guest rooms, completely change the bathrooms and common areas, and paint the outside,” Jackson said.

However, the 125-room hotel will remain a DoubleTree by Hilton.

“We are so intrigued by this DoubleTree, which has long been loved for its ideal location and resort-style amenities,” Corry Oakes, CEO of OTO Development wrote in a press release. “There’s incredible opportunity in combining an individual hotel’s attributes with our company’s scaled operational efficiencies.”

It’s unclear how much the developer paid for the Redington Beach resort, as the company says “we do not disclose property prices.”