SC Developer Buys North Redington Beach Doubletree

by

A shot of a huge hotel with the waves in the photo
The developer tells The Gabber that the North Redington Beach property will remain a The DoubleTree Beach Resort By Hilton.
OTO Development

The the DoubleTree by Hilton on North Redington Beach [17120 Gulf Blvd., North Redington Beach] has new owners. OTO Development, a South Carolina-based development firm, purchased the property this July.

The resort will get a full renovation, according to OTO Development director of Public Relations & Corporate Communications, Diane Jackson.

“We’re going to refresh all the guest rooms, completely change the bathrooms and common areas, and paint the outside,” Jackson said.

However, the 125-room hotel will remain a DoubleTree by Hilton.

“We are so intrigued by this DoubleTree, which has long been loved for its ideal location and resort-style amenities,” Corry Oakes, CEO of OTO Development wrote in a press release. “There’s incredible opportunity in combining an individual hotel’s attributes with our company’s scaled operational efficiencies.”

It’s unclear how much the developer paid for the Redington Beach resort, as the company says “we do not disclose property prices.”

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper