School Board’s Caprice Edmond in Gulfport

A photo of six people standing for a photo outside of a yellow house.
From left, Gulfport Councilmember Paul Ray, Caprice Edmond, Rev. Frank Peterson, Gulfport Councilmember April Thanos, former District 69 State Representative Jennifer Webb and Gulfport Councilmember Michael Fridovich. Photo by Abby Baker.

Caprice Edmond, the school board member who fought and lost the battle for masks in Pinellas County Schools, visited Gulfport’s Peninsula Inn to shake hands and meet locals.

The event, held Wednesday, October 27, is ahead of the District 7 School Board Member’s reelection in August of 2022.  

“Gulfport is part of District 7, and it’s the next stop for me,” Edmond said. 

Paul Ray, the Gulfport Councilmember who put the meet-and-greet together, is a supporter of Edmond’s continuing cause. 

“She’s a great advocate for preventing COVID,” Ray said under the Peninsula’s porch lights.

