School Board’s Caprice Edmond in Gulfport

Caprice Edmond, the school board member who fought and lost the battle for masks in Pinellas County Schools, visited Gulfport’s Peninsula Inn to shake hands and meet locals.

The event, held Wednesday, October 27, is ahead of the District 7 School Board Member’s reelection in August of 2022.

“Gulfport is part of District 7, and it’s the next stop for me,” Edmond said.

Paul Ray, the Gulfport Councilmember who put the meet-and-greet together, is a supporter of Edmond’s continuing cause.

“She’s a great advocate for preventing COVID,” Ray said under the Peninsula’s porch lights.

