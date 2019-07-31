School Bus Accident Results in No Injuries

During an afternoon of scattered thunderstorms that soaked area roads, two sedans and a Pinellas District Schools bus collided in an accident in Gulfport that closed 49th Street South in both directions near 9th Avenue South on Wednesday, July 24.

The accident call came into the Gulfport Police Department at about 3:30 p.m., said Commander Mary Farrand. First responders from the city’s police and fire departments worked the scene.

“The only person on the bus was the school bus driver. It wasn’t a serious crash because the school bus didn’t have a bunch of students on it,” she said. “That’s beneficial.”

The police call notes indicate that one of the sedans rear-ended the other. And, that the one that was rear-ended then sideswiped the rear of the bus.

Driver’s license information indicated that the school bus driver and one of the sedan drivers were from St. Petersburg, while the second sedan driver was from Pinellas Park.

From the notes, “It doesn’t appear that anyone was injured as a result of this crash,” said Farrand.