School Reopening Postponed Two Weeks

On July 28, the Pinellas County School Board voted to delay school start date until Monday, August 24. The original start date was Wednesday, August 12. The change was made at the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Michael Grego.

PCS released the following statement: “The amended 2020-2021 school year calendar is being made in an abundance of caution for the safety, health and well-being of students and staff. The delay will give staff more time to create a schedule based on the learning options chosen by our families.”

With the current start date, the last day of the 2020-2021 school year will be Wednesday, June 9. Thanksgiving, spring and winter breaks will remain the same.

As of 1 p.m., Friday, July 24, a total of 33,733 students had selected one of three learning options offered by PCS:

14,413 – Traditional in-school learning

17,839 – MyPCS Online hybrid in-person and virtual learning

1,481 – Pinellas Virtuallearning only

