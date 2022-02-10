Scooter Driver Killed; FHP Seek Info About Truck

A man riding a scooter in St. Petersburg died early Sunday morning after a car hit him on 66th Street.

The accident occurred at 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 30.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man riding an electric scooter tried to cross over a “raised concrete median” at Florida State Road 693 (66th Street) near 51st Avenue North.

“Unsuccessful, the man fell into the inside southbound lane of SR-693 and (the) path of an unknown type vehicle. The vehicle struck the man who suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene as the vehicle continued without stopping,” FHP reported.

FHP continues its investigation and seeks information on the deadly crash. Police have not yet released the name of the St. Petersburg man.

On Friday, Feb. 4, FHP said it wanted information on a white pickup truck that may have been near the scene of the fatal accident.

Pinellas County’s had a number of fatal and/or serious accidents involving pedestrians and scooters in recent months.