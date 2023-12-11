‘Scrooged MacBeth’ in St. Pete: Shakespeare Meets Slapstick

Shakespeare fans, consider yourselves warned: You’ve never seen The Bard quite like this. Scrooged MacBeth in St. Pete may not be quite the same as attending the first performance of Julius Caesar at The Globe Theatre, but if more high school English teachers taught Shakespeare the way director Ward Smith (and playwright David MacGregor) present it in this 90-minute comedy, more people would understand that Shakespeare isn’t as much “high art” as “Hallmark Channel.”

That’s not a bad thing. Shakespeare is funny, dramatic, and compelling, and all-too-often performed in dry, stodgy performances that leave audiences feeling scholarly, if not entertained.

No one’s accusing Scrooged MacBeth of that same fate. And don’t misunderstand: Scrooge MacBeth is not a Shakespeare original, although if he were alive today, Shakespeare would have laughed himself silly at this blazingly witty script.

But Soft, What Plot Through Yonder Window Breaks?

The premise is simple: a struggling community theater panics when six of its 10 cast members get food poisoning. In the ultimate “the show must go on” moment, the remaining foursome — two couples — decide to improvise a cabaret-style Christmas show for the 15 people in the audience (10 of whom have comped tickets).

Of course, Victor — convincingly played as every director’s worst nightmare, an over-the-top diva, by Troy Brooks — refuses to the do the show. When the Stage Manager suggests allowing him to play Othello, however, he can’t resist, and the cast proceeds with a holiday Shakespeare caberet. That’s every bit as odd and lyrical as it sounds.

Smith’s talent as a director shines as the cast of five moves on a stunningly small stage. While each actor embraces their role with zest (looking at you, Victor), Lucy Bishop — although she doesn’t appear often onstage — as contumaciously stoic Stage Manager, brings a gritty comedy to what could be an almost-too-cheerful show about a floundering theater company. David Warner, who often reviews theater for this publication, plays Bob, a plumber who probably should stick to plumbing (this is not a reflection on Warner’s performance, but on Bob’s — it’s tough for a good actor to pretend to be a mediocre actor). Bob’s expository opening sets the tone for the show, and Melissa Misener, who appears as his wife and fellow cast member, Sylvia, helps ramp it up until Tracey Reynolds’ Renee and and Victor join them onstage.

Get Thee to a SparkNotes

The only problem with this delightful show is that non-Shakespeare fans will not get all the jokes. But… you don’t need to be a Shakespeare scholar to appreciate Victor’s enthusiastic “I’m Getting Nuttin’ For Christmas” — sung from the point of view of Richard of Gloucester (Richard III).

Whether the closest you come to Hamlet is The Lion King or a deep-dive into whether secular metaphysical influences or state-mandated religion motivated the murders in it, you’ll find no shortage of holiday mirth in Scrooged MacBeth. And who knows — the Scrooged MacBeth version of “Santa Baby” might compel you to read Antony and Cleopatra.

Be prepared, though: Shakespeare’s version has far less merrier undertones.

See Scrooged MacBeth in St. Pete

The Off-Central, 2260 1st Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Through Dec. 17: Thurs., 7:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; and Sun., 3 p.m. $16 & $36. theoffcentral.com; 727-202-7019