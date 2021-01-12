Sea Turtles Benefit from Taste of the Beaches

Taste of the Beaches may have looked a little different this year, but one thing remained the same: part of the proceeds went to help a local nonprofit.

This year’s lucky recipient is Sea Turtle Trackers, Inc., which, in partnership with the state and local communities, “works to assure a suitable habitat for sea turtles, people and the ecosystem of the islands and their surrounding waters,” according to a press release from the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, who hosts Taste of the Beaches.

“As ‘Protector of the Beaches’ the chamber was happy to partner with such a worthy organization,” the chamber announced.

Learn more about the organization at seaturtletrackers.org.