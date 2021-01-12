Sea Turtles Benefit from Taste of the Beaches

Four people standing next to a dark gray truck on a beach with a blue sky
Members of the Sea Turtle Trackers, in front of their “Turtle Patrol” truck, recently accepted the check on the organization’s behalf. Courtesy of Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce.

Taste of the Beaches may have looked a little different this year, but one thing remained the same: part of the proceeds went to help a local nonprofit. 

This year’s lucky recipient is Sea Turtle Trackers, Inc., which, in partnership with the state and local communities, “works to assure a suitable habitat for sea turtles, people and the ecosystem of the islands and their surrounding waters,” according to a press release from the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, who hosts Taste of the Beaches.  

“As ‘Protector of the Beaches’ the chamber was happy to partner with such a worthy organization,” the chamber announced. 

Learn more about the organization at seaturtletrackers.org.

