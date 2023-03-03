The Tampa Bay Estuary Program reported last month that Tampa Bay seagrass coverage has declined by 12% since 2020. While this may not seem like a terribly alarming number, local experts are paying attention.

“A lot of us are very concerned,” says Peter Clark, founder and president of Tampa Bay Watch. In light of the impressive gains Tampa Bay has made in water quality over the past three decades, he explains, the recent decline of this critical marine habitat ­– which amounts to 4,161 acres lost over the last two years – feels like “three steps backward.”

The Ocean’s Powerhouse

Seagrass ­– the common name for a variety of flowering plants that live in shallow estuarine waters – can be found along Florida’s coastline and in its protected bays and lagoons. It grows in large meadows that, like their dry-land namesakes, harbor an incredible variety of life: from the shrimp, scallops, and seahorses that live in the grass, to the young seatrout, snook, and redfish that shelter there, to the sea turtles, manatees, and birds that feed and forage among the beds. Seagrass also stabilizes the sediment on the bottom of the bay, slowing the impact of coastal erosion and keeping water clear and water quality high. It’s no surprise that the World Resources Institute calls seagrass “the ocean’s overlooked powerhouse.”

But as robust as their impact is, these ecological marvels are surprisingly fragile. One threat is dredging, which can both destroy seagrass meadows and increase the turbidity of water, making it harder for new seagrass to grow. Gulfport witnessed this phenomenon firsthand in the 1930s, when Clam Bayou was dredged for the municipal marina, and then again in the 1950s when more dredging occurred to create land for waterfront homes. With less seagrass in place, the waters grew cloudier – and stayed that way.

Mapping the Grass

The ecological significance of seagrass is why Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) began monitoring seagrass coverage in Tampa Bay in 1988. Every two years, the district takes a series of aerial photographs (in winter, when the waters are clearest), which are mapped and then ground-truthed to determine where the seagrass is patchy, continuous, or not growing at all. For the last 30 years, the picture has been largely encouraging, with reported seagrass coverage growing from around 23,000 acres in 1988 to around 58,000 acres in 2016.

But the last three reports have shown a downward trend, with the most recent report showing the heaviest losses in Old Tampa Bay, where coverage has decreased by 38%, and Hillsborough Bay, where coverage has decreased by 51%. Now, according to the Tampa Bay Estuary Program, “seagrass coverage in Old Tampa Bay is at an all-time historic low.”

Under Pressure

What could be driving this change? Clark points to numerous factors, including new development along watersheds upstream and greater demand on wastewater treatment facilities, both of which introduce more nutrients into the bay and spur the growth of harmful algal blooms (including red tide) that shade out seagrass meadows and cause them to die back. These pressures are not likely to ease as Florida’s human population continues to swell.

But restoration projects can help – whether it’s retrofitting old storm water drainage systems to filter out nutrients, adding oyster reefs to shorelines, or water-savvy landscaping in our own backyards. As our population grows, so too can these efforts.

“It’s time to take our work to the next level,” says Clark.

The waters we love depend on it.