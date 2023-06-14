Seahorse Restaurant Is Cozy and Classic

Brunch is a competitive field of food. It’s about turning and burning tables, quick ticket times, and satisfying everyone’s personal egg preferences. I know from many years of experience; my wife owns a brunch restaurant. New breakfast joints constantly pop up around town, but one thing is for sure: Seahorse Restaurant in Pass-a-Grille is a classic.

This family owned eatery is nestled between the Gulf of Mexico and the Intracoastal near the end of Pass-a-Grille, in St. Pete Beach. Established in 1938, the Seahorse vibe is a combo of cozy history and funky Florida, including a giant puffer fish hanging from the ceiling in the dining room. What was once an original drive-in restaurant, is now a breezy hideaway serving everything from classic egg plates ($6.80-$10.95) and corned beef hash ($12.75) to massive omelettes ($9.65-$13.80) and Cajun shrimp and grits ($12.75).

What Morgan Ordered

With a hot cup of coffee in hand, I dove headfirst into the specialty omelette section of the menu. My Ranchero Omelette ($12.75) arrived (in less than 10 minutes after ordering), the size of a small throw pillow. Stuffed inside were seasoned black beans, onions, pickled jalapeños and loads of gooey jack cheese, complete with a side of salsa and toast. To be honest, I’m not a huge breakfast fan despite it being hailed as “the most important meal of the day” but I devoured my omelette in record time. It was that good.

As a native northerner, it took me years before I understood the Southern obsession with grits. Now, if I dine out for breakfast, cheese grits are a must-have. Seahorse Restaurant’s side of cheese grits, like the omelette, was a huge portion and absolutely fantastic. Packed with cheese and dotted with speckles of freshly ground black pepper, the grits here are to die for. (No offense to my wife’s place.)

Service is not only friendly (they make you feel like family) but it’s quick and accurate — hallmarks of a well-established brunch diner. The few free parking spaces in front of the restaurant can be hard to come by, but plenty of paid street parking is available within a short walking distance to the door. Whether you dine solo like I did or come with a group of hungry guests, they have plenty of seating both inside and out. And who can complain when you’re drinking a signature Seahorse “Super Sized Mimosa” for only eight bucks?

With both breakfast and lunch served all day, it’s hard to choose which of the many entrées to score. Regardless, it will not disappoint.

Info

Seahorse Restaurant, 800 Pass-a-Grille Way, St. Pete Beach. Wed.-Mon., 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 727-360-1734.

