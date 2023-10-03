Seasonal Bowls at Naked Farmer in St. Pete

The farm-to-table movement changed the world of food. This culinary catalyst is a revolution that promotes sustainability by sourcing local ingredients and eating with the seasons. (In a broad nutshell).

By supporting local farmers, growers, and ranchers, we not only support our local economy, but we ensure our food is fresh and processed as little as possible. With the current state of our planet, sustainability is paramount when it comes to all aspects of food.

Naked Farmer is a self-proclaimed farm-to-table restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg. And they serve healthy, New American cuisine with a side of sustainability.

Eat Local

Naked Farmer first appeared on my radar after I received personal emails asking me to work with them as Chef de Cuisine. If I didn’t already love my day job, I might consider it.

The company prides itself on locally sourced ingredients and their “personal relationships with farmers.” The menu changes seasonally, in true farm-to-table fashion. Currently, 60% of their late summer menu is sourced within 500 miles of the restaurant. (The ultimate goal is 100% locally sourced and seasonal.) Is 60% and 500 miles a stretch to label yourself “farm-to-table”? In my opinion, yes.

In 2016, former Tampa Bay Times food critic Laura Riley blasted area restaurants who made these claims in her Farm to Fable investigation. Had Naked Farmer existed, they probably would have been busted.

The late summer menu features items like blue oyster mushrooms with cilantro chimichurri, street cart corn, and watermelon-feta salad with pistachios. Summer protein highlights include Faroe Island salmon, BBQ chicken, grass-fed beef, and rosemary-roasted chicken breast, among others.

Fresh Bowls to Order

I made my own bowls ($14 each) on my visit. One with chilled tomato-basil farro, mixed greens, mint, marinated cherry tomatoes, BBQ chicken, vegan potato salad, and homemade cider vinaigrette. My second bowl had roasted sweet potatoes, street cart corn, and kale Caesar salad with garlic aioli and avocado crema.

While I appreciated the simplicity of ingredients, the overall experience was nothing special. Much of the food lacked flavor and was generally underwhelming. Perhaps too naked? Don’t get me wrong, olive oil, sea salt, and lemon are beautiful when combined. But I would have liked to see more fresh herbs, homemade dry rubs, a larger sauce selection and bolder flavors. I will, however, give Naked Farmer a high five for their vegan potato salad; it was awesome.

Naked Farmer’s current menu may be a bit underwhelming, but I am anxious to see where they take their flavors in the coming seasons. Florida is a magical climate where we have the ability to grow almost anything and a year-round growing season, which means we also have greater access to fresh produce. Ranchers thrive in Florida, lending us grass-fed proteins that are humanely raised and toxin-free. And the Gulf of Mexico is Florida’s freshest seafood market when fished sustainably.

So eat local. Eat fresh. Enjoy!

Naked Farmer, 200 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m-10 p.m., Sun. 12-9 p.m. 727-826-0338, eatnakedfarmer.com