Second Call for Artists in South Pasadena Mural Project

Creative Pinellas and the City of South Pasadena announced a call for artists to participate in the second round of the South Pasadena Mural Project. The South Pasadena Mural Project intends to bring colors and impactful art to the community.

The second call for artists opened Dec. 12, 2023 and closes Jan. 24, 2024. Creative Pinellas will reach out to the selected artists by Feb. 12, 2024. Once chosen, muralists will have until April 29 to complete the designated murals.

The mural locations include:

Kimberly Nails (800 Pasadena Ave. S.)

South Pasadena Shopping Center (6894 Gulfport Blvd. S.)

Pasadena Bar and Grill (796 Pasadena Ave. S.)

According to Creative Pinellas, the program is open to all Pinellas-based artists or artists with strong ties to the area.

“This second round to this mural project adds even more excitement and interest to the area and further enhances the Arts Coast experience,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair.

Arts All Around!

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas and, when we find something worth the drive, in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.

In November, three experienced Tampa Bay artists painted murals on Pasadena Avenue.

“The South Pasadena Mural Project allowed me to share my purpose with the public. Painting is how I give back and add value to the lives of others,” said first-round muralist Ashley Cassens.

Cassens painted at Florida Groves Winery. Illsol Studio worked on a mural at Leverocks, and Brian McAllister had a mural at Pasadena Liquor and Fine Wines.

“We have heard nothing but positive and encouraging feedback in response to the first three murals,” said South Pasadena Mayor Arthur Penny. “They have added color and life to Pasadena Avenue, and I’m thrilled that our businesses and residents are embracing them. I can’t wait to see the result of our next round!”

All interested artists in Pinellas County can find more information online, including budgets and guidelines.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.