Second Life Student Wins LGBTQ Scholarship 

Gulfport’s LGBTQ Resource Center granted its second annual educational scholarship to Christine Grossman, a gay woman who returned as a student at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg Campus (USFSP) in her 30s.

“Christine’s devastating experiences in a private rural high school only strengthened her resolve to create safe, growthful spaces for others,” said Susan Gore, LGBTQ Resource Center Board President.

The scholarship grants $1,000 for continuing education to one qualified Gulfport applicant a year.

In Grossman’s case, she attends USFSP as a peer coach for new students, is the president of the USF PRIDE Alliance and is an outreach coordinator for ALSO Youth which provides support for at-risk LGBTQ+ teens.

“She is a very impressive person, and we had lots of applicants,” Gore said. “Her reference letter was off the charts, just gushing.”

Stay up to date on future opportunities from Gulfport’s LGBTQ Resource Center here.

