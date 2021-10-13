Second Life Student Wins LGBTQ Scholarship 

by

A photo of two people standing in a library next to a shelf of books smiling at the camera.
Christine Grossman – left, with Susan Gore, LGBTQ Resouce Center Board President – is the winner of the annual LGBTQ Resource Center Scholarship. Photo courtesy of the Gulfport LGBTQ Resource Center.

Gulfport’s LGBTQ Resource Center granted its second annual educational scholarship to Christine Grossman, a gay woman who returned as a student at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg Campus (USFSP) in her 30s. 

“Christine’s devastating experiences in a private rural high school only strengthened her resolve to create safe, growthful spaces for others,” said Susan Gore, LGBTQ Resource Center Board President. 

The scholarship grants $1,000 for continuing education to one qualified Gulfport applicant a year. 

In Grossman’s case, she attends USFSP as a peer coach for new students, is the president of the USF PRIDE Alliance and is an outreach coordinator for ALSO Youth which provides support for at-risk LGBTQ+ teens. 

“She is a very impressive person, and we had lots of applicants,” Gore said. “Her reference letter was off the charts, just gushing.”

Stay up to date on future opportunities from Gulfport’s LGBTQ Resource Center here. 

 

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
%d bloggers like this: