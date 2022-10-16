A Pinellas Park man, allegedly affiliated with a motorcycle gang, was arrested on Oct. 12, on first degree murder charges in connection with the slaying of another biker earlier this year.

Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office believe Dominick Patermoster, 46, was killed by other motorcycle gang members because they believed he was a “snitch.”

Dylan Lee Pascale, 35, is accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of Dominick Patermoster, 46, in Palm Harbor in April. The decedent was a member of the local Raiders motorcycle gang, according to law enforcement officials.

PCSO detectives say Pascale is a member of the Mongols biker gang and they found “spent shell casings at the scene next to the victim, which contained Pascale’s DNA.”

The Raiders motorcycle group is an affiliate of the Mongols.

Police previously arrested Paul Mogilevsky, 48, in late August also on a first-degree murder charge.

He is also from Pinellas Park and is part of the Mongols motorcycle club, according to PCSO.

The police agency said Pascale misled them in an April 29 interview after the killing saying that he and another person brought Patermoster, “home from Tampa and left him sleeping in his reclining chair.”

Patermoster was found dead inside his Palm Harbor home “after being shot multiple times,” according to police.