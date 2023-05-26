Second Worn Vintage Store Opens on St. Pete Beach

With a plethora of vintage stores on Central Avenue, owners of Second Worn took a chance by opening a vintage shop on St. Pete Beach.

On May 5, owners Carson Coon and Josh Monteiro officially opened Second Worn, a curated vintage and streetwear clothing store.

For the past five-seven years, Coon and Monteiro cultivated all sorts of secondhand clothing to resell. After moving from Connecticut, the two had their eye on the vacant spot on Gulf Boulevard.

“We figured that since [downtown St. Pete] was kind of saturated already, we wanted to tap into more of the tourism market on this side,” Monteiro said.

With racks around the store, the two made an effort to display clothes for everyone. Monteiro said they aimed to have a women’s clothing section because he noticed other vintage stores lack that.

“A lot of our time goes into curating all the pieces and getting things that are not just old or that are trendy but things we really think people like and fit into the theme of our shop,” Coon said.

Customers can find art, hats, scarves, sneakers, and almost any piece of clothing for a low price. Anyone can trade or sell clothes and accessories to the store as well.

“We made sure some of our prices are just cheaper in general,” Monteiro said. “We want to keep that sustainable vibe… constantly rotating the racks to make sure we bring new items to people.”

Second Worn, 7410 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach. Tues.-Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.