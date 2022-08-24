Beach Theatre’s Secret Cinema at Mastry’s Brewing in St. Pete Beach



A photo of a red brick sidewalk nest to a blue and white building on the right with trees on the left.
Photo by Gabrielle Reeder.

The Beach Theatre launches a series of satellite film screenings at Mastry’s Brewing Company in St. Pete Beach on September 7. Which films will they choose?

Actually, you get to choose.

For the Sept. 7 film, you can choose from “Creature From the Black Lagoon”, “Dr. No”, “Cabaret”, “Pink Floyd’s The Wall”, “E.T.”, “Reservoir Dogs”, or “Dazed and Confused”.

Cast your vote online, by Friday, Aug. 26. On Sept. 7, come watch the winner – but Beach Theatre won’t reveal the winner until the moment it screens at Mastry’s Brewing Co.

The screenings are free, but you’ll need beer money – and they’d like you to RSVP.

by Jen Ring

