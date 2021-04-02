See a Problem? Fix It!

Founded in 2008, SeeClickFix helps residents report issues and concerns in their homes and neighborhoods. The online service aims to give people a simpler, quicker way to communicate problems to the appropriate officials.

“So in the last year, the City of St. Pete Beach has worked on and launched a new website. So when you visit St. Pete Beach.org, that site has been completely revitalized and structured in a way that’s, you know, it’s easy for residents in the community to get new information,” Sarah Laracuente, public information officer for the City of St. Pete Beach, said.

SeeClickFix is hosted under the website platform CivicPlus and aims to be a method of open communication between residents and public works, as well as between the city and county, according to Laracuente.

“If there was an issue that a citizen thinks is a city issue – like for example, reclaimed water – and it goes to the city, the city will then give it to the correct place. So it goes to the county to address any county-related issues and so on,” Laracuente said.

How does it work?

The social media-like network allows residents to view their neighbors’ issues and requests. They can comment on the issues and offer advice or vote to fix the issue.

Many other local municipalities, including Gulfport, the City of St. Petersburg and Pinellas County are already part of the network.

“I think what makes it great too, when people upload, people can upload photos and the public works team, or the team that the issue will go to, will be able to respond promptly to the individual,” Laracuente said.

SeeClickFix has a free app for Android and iPhone, available in the app store. Residents can also report and upload information online at stpetebeach.org/436/Report-a-Problem—SeeClickFix .

“I know we are delighted to have this program in Public Works,” Patricia White, administrative assistant, said. “This is great because not only are we able to address concerns and communicate progress along the way, this also streamlines communications to our community partners like the county when it’s something they handle, like water issues.”