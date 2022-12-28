Overcrowded Pinellas County does not have many ghost towns. However, even as the Florida land boom gripped the area a century ago, a beautiful stretch of the central Pinellas beaches became a ghost town of sorts, a failed settlement that has since transformed into an area with multimillion-dollar waterfront views.

Halfway between St. Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach, the Redington Beaches are distinct communities. Redington Beach retains its residential character that’s existed since voters decided to incorporate in 1944. North Redington Beach and Redington Shores have an abundance of condos and businesses, with nearly all of the single-family homes on the bayside.

Planning an Early Resort

Shortly after Noel Mitchell began his Mitchell Beach settlement on the northern tip of Johns Pass in early 1914, Thomas Pearce and John Sturgis Bradbury planned another development a few miles to the north. These Tampa men had witnessed the growth of Indian Rocks, and seized an opportunity to stake their claim to approximately 288 acres that spanned from 150th Avenue to 173rd Avenue.

Aside from Mitchell’s small settlement, no other structures existed along Olive Island, the name given to the island that spanned from John’s Pass to Redington Shores. No bridges crossed over any of the Gulf Beaches. Only occasional and temporary fishing camps used by the tarpon fleet or other fishing crews occupied this then-narrow island that extended to the county beach access in Redington Shores at 182nd Avenue.

Bradbury and Pearce called their proposed development “Seminole Beach,” named for the tiny agricultural community just across Boca Ciega Bay. When they chose Seminole Beach as the community’s name, the mainland settlement of Seminole was quite small, amounting to only a handful of groves, a few farmers, and a couple of merchants. Indeed, Seminole did not incorporate until November 1970, making it the youngest city in the county.

A Remote Destination on a Beautiful Beach

Midway between Pass-a-Grille and Sand Key, Bradbury completed his Seminole Beach home in February 1914. Pearce, a writer for the Tampa Tribune, had fallen in love with what is now the northern tip of Treasure Island in 1908, a place that had little development at the time. He bought some land for $1.25 an acre and made a handsome profit.

These Tampa entrepreneurs hired crews to plat nearly 300 lots in early 1914, most of them in the area just north of the current Redington-North Redington town line. At a beachfront location near where 169th Avenue meets Gulf Boulevard, workers constructed a two-story, 18-bedroom structure known as the Inn at Seminole Beach.

This hotel featured a parlor, dining room, and two bathrooms. Dredges carved a path to accommodate boats near the shoreline. Workers added an L-shaped dock on the beach where those boats could moor.

Visitors soon arrived. They took the St. Petersburg streetcar line to the Jungle Prada area, caught a boat, and arrived at Seminole Beach. With no freshwater wells on site, boats also brought water, supplies, and workers to the resort. By September 1914, a small dockside store opened, along with the Seminole Beach Post Office. In addition to serving as the developer of Seminole Beach, Bradbury became the postmaster.

Tough Competition and a Quick Demise

By 1915, visitors who came to Seminole Beach could enjoy a variety of activities. The Inn attracted crowds. Day-trippers came to the island to swim, fish, hunt, and motorboat. Bradbury brought Lookout, his 60-foot boat, down from Maine to increase the number of daily trips between Seminole Beach and the mainland landing at the Jungle.

The future looked great for Seminole Beach. Then a high tide of misfortune occurred.

To the north, Indian Rocks celebrated the arrival of a railroad line that reached the beach. The Tampa and Gulf Coast Railway offered a convenient way for tourists and residents from Tampa to visit Pinellas since no bridge crossed Tampa Bay before 1924. The railroad ran along the current Pinellas Trail in lower Pinellas. In 1914, crews built a spur of the railroad that ran along 130th Avenue and Wilcox Road in the Anona area south of Largo, crossing the intracoastal near Kolb Park into Indian Rocks.

With the spur completed, people from Tampa, St. Petersburg, and many other areas could ride a railroad into the heart of Indian Rocks Beach by 1915. Unfortunately, anyone wanting to visit Seminole Beach still had to take a boat because a body of water known as Indian Pass separated Seminole Beach from Indian Rocks. Business at the Inn at Seminole Beach soon plummeted, with the fully-furnished but empty hotel put up for rent in December 1916.

Isolated from the mainland and without access to the railroad or drinking water, Seminole Beach went into decline. The settlement’s demise came after some terrible storms hit the beach. Waterspouts and bad weather destroyed Bradbury’s beach home, Pearce’s cottage, and most of the warehouse and post office. Currents swept away nearly all of the hotel. With only remnants of a few structures, Seminole Beach became a ghost town by the early 1920s.

A Different Developer and a New Life

During the mid-1920s, advertisements occasionally touted the potential of Seminole Beach. However, investors had little interest in the abandoned area at a time when sections of Indian Rocks and St. Pete Beach became popular destinations.

Welch Causeway connected Madeira Beach to the mainland in 1926. By that time, David Welch had secured many tracts of the former Seminole Beach development that later became part of Madeira Beach.

In February 1926, a few months before Welch Causeway opened, Charles E. Redington moved from Indiana to St. Petersburg. Redington had started investing in St. Petersburg a few years earlier. He decided to sell property on the beaches in 1929, beginning at Pass-a-Grille. He marketed furnished cottages in his first “Redington Beach” development in 1932. This original “Redington Beach” was actually located near the Don CeSar, in what is now St. Pete Beach.

Charles Redington moved his real estate interests to the former Seminole Beach site north of Madeira in the mid-1930s. By that time, nothing remained of the original Seminole Beach settlement. Developers had even erased the identity of Seminole Beach from the official land plats.

With the closing of Indian Pass in July 1929 and Redington’s acquisition of the former Seminole Beach a few years later, plans soon called for the extension of Gulf Boulevard to connect Madeira Beach and Indian Rocks. Soon, the development of the Redingtons went into full swing.