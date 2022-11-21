Seminole Tribe of Florida Gives Back

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa President, Steve Bonner, announces $10,000 each to 75 local Tampa Bay charities.
Seminole Tribe of Florida

Forget Thanksgiving. If you want an Indian to help you, look no further than the Seminole Tribe of Florida who, despite what one could gently describe as multiple setbacks, have recently helped 75 Tampa Bay nonprofits with $10,000 each.

On Nov. 15 – National Philanthropy Day – the Tribe, via Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, announced the recipients of $10,000 grants.

“The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Hard Rock Tampa take pride in their ongoing support of the Tampa Bay community,” said Steve Bonner, President of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa. “To that end, as we spotlight National Philanthropy Day, we wanted to honor 75 charities that do such critical and important work for so many people. But, more importantly, we want to give back to show we are extremely grateful for the magnitude of support from Tampa Bay throughout all of these years.”

The Seminole Tribe of Florida won gaming rights for all Indian tribes. This is part of how the Seminole use the gains from that.

In The Gabber’s readership area, the selected charities include:

  • St. Pete Pride
  • Skyway 10k
  • Children’s Dream Fund
  • Girls Rock St. Pete
  • Mike Alstott Family Foundation

In the larger Tampa Bay area, those grants include:

  1. American Cancer Society
  2. Big Brothers Big Sisters Tampa Bay
  3. Boys & Girls Club
  4. Children’s Cancer Center
  5. Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida
  6. Easterseals of Florida
  7. Feeding Tampa Bay
  8. Habitat For Humanity
  9. Hands Across the BayLeukemia & Lymphoma Society
  10. Lupus Foundation of America
  11. MADD
  12. Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
  13. Meals On Wheels
  14. Metropolitan Ministries
  15. National MS Society
  16. National Pediatric Cancer Foundation
  17. Paint Your Heart Out
  18. Project: Vet Relief
  19. Ronald McDonald House Charities
  20. Southeastern Guide Dogs
  21. Special Olympics Florida

Cathy Salustri

