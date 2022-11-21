Seminole Tribe of Florida Gives Back

Forget Thanksgiving. If you want an Indian to help you, look no further than the Seminole Tribe of Florida who, despite what one could gently describe as multiple setbacks, have recently helped 75 Tampa Bay nonprofits with $10,000 each.

On Nov. 15 – National Philanthropy Day – the Tribe, via Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, announced the recipients of $10,000 grants.

“The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Hard Rock Tampa take pride in their ongoing support of the Tampa Bay community,” said Steve Bonner, President of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa. “To that end, as we spotlight National Philanthropy Day, we wanted to honor 75 charities that do such critical and important work for so many people. But, more importantly, we want to give back to show we are extremely grateful for the magnitude of support from Tampa Bay throughout all of these years.”

The Seminole Tribe of Florida won gaming rights for all Indian tribes. This is part of how the Seminole use the gains from that.

In The Gabber’s readership area, the selected charities include:

St. Pete Pride

Skyway 10k

Children’s Dream Fund

Girls Rock St. Pete

Mike Alstott Family Foundation

In the larger Tampa Bay area, those grants include: