Seminole Tribe of Florida Gives Back

Forget Thanksgiving. If you want an Indian to help you, look no further than the Seminole Tribe of Florida who, despite what one could gently describe as multiple setbacks, have recently helped 75 Tampa Bay nonprofits with $10,000 each.
On Nov. 15 – National Philanthropy Day – the Tribe, via Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, announced the recipients of $10,000 grants.
“The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Hard Rock Tampa take pride in their ongoing support of the Tampa Bay community,” said Steve Bonner, President of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa. “To that end, as we spotlight National Philanthropy Day, we wanted to honor 75 charities that do such critical and important work for so many people. But, more importantly, we want to give back to show we are extremely grateful for the magnitude of support from Tampa Bay throughout all of these years.”
The Seminole Tribe of Florida won gaming rights for all Indian tribes. This is part of how the Seminole use the gains from that.
In The Gabber’s readership area, the selected charities include:
- St. Pete Pride
- Skyway 10k
- Children’s Dream Fund
- Girls Rock St. Pete
- Mike Alstott Family Foundation
In the larger Tampa Bay area, those grants include:
- American Cancer Society
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Tampa Bay
- Boys & Girls Club
- Children’s Cancer Center
- Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida
- Easterseals of Florida
- Feeding Tampa Bay
- Habitat For Humanity
- Hands Across the BayLeukemia & Lymphoma Society
- Lupus Foundation of America
- MADD
- Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
- Meals On Wheels
- Metropolitan Ministries
- National MS Society
- National Pediatric Cancer Foundation
- Paint Your Heart Out
- Project: Vet Relief
- Ronald McDonald House Charities
- Southeastern Guide Dogs
- Special Olympics Florida