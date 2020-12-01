Sending a Letter to Santa? He Writes Back!

Santa knows that this year has been tough on everyone, parents and children alike. He also knows that it’s not the best year for visits and pictures, but if you still want to chat with Santa, two local residents promise that every letter dropped off at this very special Santa mailbox will be personally answered by the big man himself.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus are calling for children of all ages to drop their wish lists and letters at 2304 51st St. S. To ensure the letters are answered, Santa requests each letter have a name and return address.

This five-foot red mailbox will be guarded and emptied nightly by Santa’s special helpers, Veronica DaSilva and Julie Stenstrom.

“We just want to bring joy to people,” said DaSilva. “It’s fun to spread joy and keep the spirit of Christmas alive.”

Last year, Santa’s helpers sent out over 100 response letters. DaSilva and Stenstrom wouldn’t mind a little extra help this year addressing all of the envelopes and making sure each child’s letter is answered. Additional helpers can reach DaSilva via email at vldas@i4u.net.