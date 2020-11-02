Senior Center Begins ‘Limited’ Reopening 

The City of Gulfport announced on October 26 that the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center will begin reopening procedures, starting with the fitness center.

On November 2, Senior Center members were able to get back to work on their physical fitness, as long as they followed significant safety precautions.

“The Senior Center will be implementing a very, and I stress very, limited re-opening,” City Manager Jim O’Reilly told the Gabber. “All other in-person classes and activities other than the Fitness Center will remain suspended until further notice.”

The fitness center is now open to pre-registered guests, Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Fridays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Participants must pre-register as the space is limited to below 25% capacity,” said Senior Center Supervisor Rachel Cataldo. “Barriers have been installed between each workout machine, hand sanitizing stations are prominently placed, participants are required to sanitize the machine before and after use, and staff is disinfecting the entire space and all touched items every hour. We are following and exceeding the CDC and State of Florida requirements for the reopening of gyms.”

Additionally, patrons will be required to wear masks on entry and answer screening questions. Cataldo says the city will assess the protocol as they go.

“We understand that this is an ever-changing environment and we are prepared to adjust as needed,” said Cataldo.

To pre-register, members must call 727-893-5657 for their preferred time.

“Stay positive, have fun, and be patient with all of us,” said the city’s news release. “These rules and regulations are new to everyone, including the Senior Center staff.”