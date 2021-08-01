Senior Center Foundation Cars for a Cause

When Barbara Dye of Gulfport decided that the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation could make better use of her car, she donated her 2001 maroon Buick sedan on Tuesday, July 20.

“I came to the conclusion to donate it because I saw the article in the Gabber about it and I didn’t know that the [Senior Center] Foundation did that,” Dye said. “I thought this would be easier than putting an ad in the paper.”

Dye called Amy Oatley, the office manager at the foundation, and was directed to the company that handles the towing and donations, Charitable Adult Rides & Services (CARS).

CARS is a nonprofit service that sells the donated cars and provides a deductible tax receipt back to the donor. According to Dye, the entire process was simple.

Profits from the donated cars got to benefit Gulfport Senior Center facilities and programs like the fitness center and the food pantry.

For Dye, the donation was its own reward. “The foundation can use the money any way they want to use it,” she said.

Have a vehicle to donate? Call Amy Oatley at 727-893-1244 or click here for more.

