Senior Center Serves Up Chili and Cheer

Welcome to the party! From left, Tiffani Foote, Senior Center Director Rachel Cataldo, and elf Mary Selmi are at the door greeting guests for the Gulfport Senior Center’s Holiday Chili Party. Sponsored by the City of Gulfport and the Fountains at Boca Ciega Bay, the event on December 18 featured not only chili with all the fixings and live music, but also gave guests an opportunity to drop off books for donation to the Sunflower School. The Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center encourages members to get involved in programs and activities that promote health, welfare, safety and dignity, and membership is easy and free for all individuals 50 years of age or older.

