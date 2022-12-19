Seniors Still Taking the Ball to the Basket

There are many ways to occupy one’s time at the Gulfport Recreation Center, with classes and programs geared for every age group, from toddlers and teens to seniors.

It’s also a good place for grownups who still think of themselves as ballers.

A small group of guys can typically be found taking the ball to the hoop on Thursday nights when the gym at the center is reserved for adult basketball. They are mostly in the senior category, but they still enjoy the game and are hoping others in town in their age group will join them.

“We’re looking for guys who are 55 and older,” said Eric Levitt, 69.

Usually four to eight players show up for Thursday night open gym at the center, including at least one regular who is in his 70s. They also play in St. Petersburg most Monday nights with other players who are younger.

“Even the ones in their 40s and 50s can still get around, but I think we keep up with them pretty well,” said Levitt. “But 55 and up is our spot. If we can get more people playing [in Gulfport], that would be awesome.”

The court at the Gulfport center is a bit shorter than a regulation high school basketball court, to the point that a proficient three-point shooter could be a threat from midcourt in a game. Many nights Levitt and his friends play half-court games because of a lack of players.

“That’s the struggle,” he said. “[The shorter court] is a great thing for us senior guys. We generally don’t get enough to play full-court, as much as I’d like to. On Monday nights we play full-court on a high school court. But at that age when you’re running around for an hour, I don’t care what size court it is. You’re getting a heck of a workout.”

The regulars in his group are still in fairly good shape, with only the occasional knee brace showing any obvious sign of slowing down. Levitt admits that after the Monday night games it can take him two days to recuperate.

Activity should be picking up fairly soon at the center, however, according to recreation supervisor Marivel Gutierrez.

“The snowbirds are coming back,” she said, pointing out that all of the activities have more participation when those part-time residents return to Gulfport for the winter.

Levitt said one new player who showed up for the first time a couple of weeks ago is a snowbird, but he thinks there are plenty in that category who simply don’t know about this activity and would come out if they did.

Adult basketball takes over the gym three times a week, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Friday as well as 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, which is the most popular time.

Pickleball is the sport of choice Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday mornings. The game room is wide open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings and used for table tennis the other two days.

The holiday season alters this schedule significantly. Beginning Dec. 22, both the gym and the game room are unavailable to adults in the morning because of day camp for kids who are out of school for Christmas break. Evening activities are, for the most part, unaffected.





