For the week of September 1-7, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

September 1-7 Gulfport Real Estate

2601 Miriam St. S. (Marina)

This 1950 home has four bedrooms, two baths, and 1,320 square feet. It listed for $499,000 and sold for $477,500.

Under $400,000

1212 60th St. S. (Stetson)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1949, has 854 square feet. It listed for $399,900 and sold for $400,000.

5217 16th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1958, has 1,032 square feet. It listed for $360,000 and sold for $365,000.

5136 Newton Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1951 home has two bedrooms, one bath, and 716 square feet. It listed for $329,900 and sold for $325,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

