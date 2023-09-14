The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for Sept. 14

by Cameron Healy

September 14 adoptable pets include this black and white cat with green eyes named Teardrop.
September 14 adoptable pets in St. Pete includes this 10-month old cat named Teardop.
Friends of Strays

Pet Pal Animal Shelter and Friends of Strays in St. Pete have adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs from Pet Pal Animal Shelter

an adoptable pet dog named Kirk, a small light brown chihuahua mix puppy.
Look at this little baby!
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Kirk Meet Kirk, a 2-month old, 7-pound chihuahua mix. He is one curious pup ready to come home with you. He doesn’t look like a chihuahua because it is unclear what breed the dad is, but the mom is a chihuahua

an adoptable pet dog named Tank, a big brown and white great dane puppy about one year old.
Tank is one big goofball.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Tank Now this big boy lives up to his name. Tank is a 1-year old, 91-pound great dane. He is long, lanky, and a giant goofball. Due to his size and energy level, he will do best in a home with no small children.

Adoptable Pets: Cats from Friends of Strays

an adoptable black and white cat with green eyes named Teardrop.
Teardrop is ready to play with you.
Friends of Strays

Teardrop Your tears will drop once you meet Teardrop because she is so cute. This 10-month old domestic shorthair mix is a true fighter. After several surgeries, Teardrop is all better! She is sweet and sassy, ready to play, and enjoy her life now that she recovered.

adoptable pets september 14: a brown and white cat with big eyes named Dennis.
Cuddle up with Dennis.
Friends of Strays

Dennis Are you in need of a partner in crime? Dennis is your guy. This 11-month old domestic shorthair mix is a purring ball of affection. He is a vocal and playful kitty who would love to be your buddy.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

