Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for Sept. 14

Pet Pal Animal Shelter and Friends of Strays in St. Pete have adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs from Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Kirk Meet Kirk, a 2-month old, 7-pound chihuahua mix. He is one curious pup ready to come home with you. He doesn’t look like a chihuahua because it is unclear what breed the dad is, but the mom is a chihuahua

Tank Now this big boy lives up to his name. Tank is a 1-year old, 91-pound great dane. He is long, lanky, and a giant goofball. Due to his size and energy level, he will do best in a home with no small children.