Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for Sept. 14

Pet Pal Animal Shelter and Friends of Strays in St. Pete have adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
Adoptable Pets: Dogs from Pet Pal Animal Shelter
Kirk Meet Kirk, a 2-month old, 7-pound chihuahua mix. He is one curious pup ready to come home with you. He doesn’t look like a chihuahua because it is unclear what breed the dad is, but the mom is a chihuahua
Tank Now this big boy lives up to his name. Tank is a 1-year old, 91-pound great dane. He is long, lanky, and a giant goofball. Due to his size and energy level, he will do best in a home with no small children.
Adoptable Pets: Cats from Friends of Strays
Teardrop Your tears will drop once you meet Teardrop because she is so cute. This 10-month old domestic shorthair mix is a true fighter. After several surgeries, Teardrop is all better! She is sweet and sassy, ready to play, and enjoy her life now that she recovered.
Dennis Are you in need of a partner in crime? Dennis is your guy. This 11-month old domestic shorthair mix is a purring ball of affection. He is a vocal and playful kitty who would love to be your buddy.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.
