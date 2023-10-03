For the week of September 22-28, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

September 22-28 Gulfport Real Estate

6251 10th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 1925 home has four bedrooms, two and a half baths, and 2,752 square feet. It listed for $1,499,000 and sold for $1,295,000.

5920 17th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1954, has 1,478 square feet. It listed for $524,900 and sold for $487,500.

5719 26th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1951 home has two bedrooms, one bath, and 941 square feet. It listed for $489,000 and sold for $453,000.

6338 8th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1953, has 1,630 square feet. It listed for $425,000 and sold for $435,000.

Under $400,000

1601 54th St. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1925, has 852 square feet. It listed for $369,900 and sold for $360,000.

2850 59th St. S., #109 (Town Shores)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1974, has 815 square feet. It listed for $207,000 and sold for $201,500.

